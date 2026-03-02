Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) unveiled new AI-focused desktop processors at Mobile World Congress 2026 as it pushes deeper into the next wave of AI-capable personal computers.

AMD Expands AI PC Lineup With New Ryzen Chips

AMD rolled out new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop chips on Monday at Mobile World Congress 2026, outlining broader choices for AI-capable PCs.

The company said the processors are built to run AI software on the device, including large language models, targeting demanding use cases such as engineering and design workloads.

Jack Huynh, a senior vice president and general manager in AMD’s computing and graphics business, said, “The desktop PC is evolving from a tool you use to an intelligent assistant that works alongside you.”

Huynh also called the Ryzen AI 400 Series “the world’s first designed to power new Copilot+ experiences on the desktop,” adding that AMD is pushing more on-device AI capability for both consumer and business systems.

Commercial Push And OEM Partnerships

On the commercial side, AMD said the Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series is expanding into mobile workstations, extending Copilot+ PC features beyond notebooks.

AMD said AM5 desktop systems using Ryzen AI 400 Series are expected to start shipping in the second quarter of 2026 through OEM partners, including HP and Lenovo.

Separately, AMD said its AMD PRO platform is adding remote management capabilities meant to help IT teams monitor, recover, and control systems without in-person support.

Chip Stocks Slide Amid Broader AI Concerns

Investors drove semiconductor and big tech stocks lower on Monday as they weighed Nvidia’s earnings, ongoing concerns about AI profitability, and broader macro pressures.

Tech stocks are also under pressure as escalating Middle East geopolitical tensions add another layer of uncertainty for investors already concerned about AI valuations and heavy capital spending.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 2.43% at $195.35 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

