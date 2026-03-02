On Sunday, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya amplified concerns from social psychologist Jonathan Haidt that the rapid rise of smartphones and classroom technology may be contributing to a yearslong slide in global student test scores.

Smartphones In Schools Under Scrutiny

Haidt, a professor at New York University Stern School of Business, shared a blog post arguing that the worldwide decline in math, reading and science scores since 2012 coincides with the widespread adoption of smartphones and increased screen time among teens.

"More evidence that the global decline in test scores that began after 2012 is linked to the proliferation of smartphones and computers in class," Haidt wrote on X, noting the drop was steeper in countries where students spent more leisure time on devices.

The blog post, written by psychologist Jean M. Twenge, contends that teens now spend a significant portion of the school day on noneducational screen use, including social media, streaming and gaming.

Screen Time, Distraction And Academic Performance

Twenge argues that while laptops and tablets are often introduced for academic purposes, they frequently double as entertainment portals.

She cited research suggesting American teens spend more than an hour on their phones during the school day, largely on nonacademic activities.

"Teens are spending about 20% of their time at school not focusing on schoolwork or talking to their peers," Twenge wrote.

Palihapitiya echoed that view, posting: "Smartphones + computers in class are having a negative effect on our kids' test scores…"

