Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has hiked the price of the affordable all-wheel drive trim level of the Cybertruck by $10,000 days after revealing the variant.

Cybertruck AWD Trim Now Retailing For $69,990

On Tesla's official website on Sunday, the automaker officially hiked the price of the "Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive" trim to $69,990. The EV giant had earlier launched the trim level at a price of $59,990 amid a decline in sales.

The Cybertruck trim levels also include the Premium All-Wheel Drive, priced at $79,990 and the Cyberbeast trim, priced at $99,990. The hike comes as Tesla had earlier shared that the $59,990 price would be applicable for a limited time only and the trim level would see hiked prices post February 28.

Source: Tesla

Cybertruck Demand, Gary Black Weighs In

The news comes as Tesla has seen strong demand for the trim level, with takers for the base dual motor variant emerging, according to data compiled by influencer Sawyer Merritt.

EV Pickup Truck Push

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 0.18% to $401.80 during the after-hours trading session on Friday.

