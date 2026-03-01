On Sunday, Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services said a fire triggered by objects striking one of its UAE data centers forced a power shutdown, disrupting cloud services in the region.

Strike-Linked Fire Disrupts AWS Availability Zone

Amazon's cloud division, Amazon Web Services, confirmed that a localized power outage hit a single Availability Zone in its Middle East (UAE) region after objects struck the facility, causing sparks and a fire.

According to AWS, the fire department cut power to the site, including backup generators, while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The affected zone, known as mec1-az2, experienced connectivity issues, impairing Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, Elastic Block Store volumes, database services and networking-related APIs.

"We can confirm that a localized power issue has affected a single Availability Zone in the ME-CENTRAL-1 Region," the company said in a service update.

EC2 Networking APIs See Elevated Error Rates

AWS reported increased error rates for several EC2 networking functions, including AllocateAddress and AssociateAddress.

While some services gradually recovered, customers initially faced difficulties launching instances and managing network addresses.

"We are seeing significant signs of recovery," AWS said later, adding that customers can now create and associate new network addresses in unaffected zones.

The company noted it does not yet have an estimated time for full power restoration.

Customers Urged To Use Alternate Zones And Regions

AWS highlighted that other Availability Zones in the region remain operational. Customers running workloads across multiple zones were largely unaffected.

"For customers that can, we recommend using alternate Availability Zones or other AWS Regions," the company said.

UAE Strikes And Khamenei’s Death Escalate Regional Tensions

The outage comes as the UAE faces retaliatory missile and drone strikes from Iran following U.S. and Israeli actions.

President Donald Trump also announced the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it "not only justice for the people of Iran, but for all great Americans" and others killed in conflicts involving Iran.

Price Action: Amazon shares are down 0.37% in after-hours trading after closing at $210 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Amazon scores high on Quality in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, though the stock is trending lower across the short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: ACHPF via Shutterstock