SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci once drew inspiration from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' willingness to cannibalize the iPod to explain why he pivoted aggressively into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

The ‘Shoot The iPod' Leadership Lesson

In a video posted earlier this month, Scaramucci said one of the most powerful leadership lessons he ever heard came from Jobs.

Recalling a 2005 conference appearance by Jobs, Scaramucci said the Apple co-founder posed a striking question: "Do you know who shot the iPod?" Jobs answered it himself — "I did."

At the time, the iPod was Apple's best-selling product. But Jobs believed its music capabilities belonged inside a smartphone.

By integrating the iPod into the iPhone, Apple effectively cannibalized its own hit product to build something bigger.

"You disrupt yourself before someone else does it for you," Scaramucci wrote on X along with the video, adding, "Right now, banks have a choice. Innovate — shoot their own iPod — or lobby to stall the future."

From Bitcoin Skeptic To Believer

Scaramucci said he applied that same principle when pivoting his firm, SkyBridge Capital, toward Bitcoin.

He first encountered Bitcoin in 2012 but admitted he was "very skeptical, very cynical" and didn't invest for years.

After leaving the White House, he began researching cryptocurrency more deeply and ultimately decided to make it a major part of his strategy.

Today, roughly 70% of his personal wealth is tied to Bitcoin-related investments. His conviction also led him to author "The Little Book of Bitcoin," aimed at helping investors understand digital assets.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock