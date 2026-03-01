This week has been a whirlwind of news, with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticizing the Donald Trump administration, BYD taking on Tesla in the Chinese market, and Tesla filing an appeal against Unibev over the ‘Cybercab’ trademark. Let’s dive into the details.

Buttigieg Criticizes Trump Administration Over Passenger Rights

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has publicly criticized the Trump administration for rescinding passenger protection laws in the airline sector. James Blair, White House Deputy for Legislative, Political, and Public Affairs, also expressed his frustration with American Airlines Holdings Inc. for a 2.5-hour flight delay due to a hydraulic fluid issue.

BYD Challenges Tesla In Chinese Market

Chinese electric vehicle company BYD is gearing up to regain its market share in China, following a 30% year-over-year sales decline in January. This marks the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year sales declines for the company.

Tesla Files Appeal Against Unibev Over ‘Cybercab’ Trademark

Tesla Inc. has reportedly filed an appeal with the U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office (USPTO) against French beverage maker Unibev over the “Cybercab” name. The company has accused Unibev of fraud, among other things.

Tesla Sues California DMV Over False Advertising Row

Tesla is suing the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) following a false advertising row around its “Autopilot” term. The company claims that the DMV did not provide evidence of customer confusion about the technologies’ capabilities.

Kathy Hochul Withdraws Proposal To Allow Robotaxis Outside NYC

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has reportedly withdrawn a proposal to allow robotaxis to operate outside of New York City. The proposal required AV companies to demonstrate local support and adherence to high safety standards.

