This week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and AI industry. From record-breaking revenues to major deals and legal victories, the week was packed with noteworthy events.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

NVIDIA’s Q4 Earnings: A Record-Breaking Quarter

NVIDIA Corporation announced its Q4 financial results last Wednesday, exceeding high market expectations. The company reported record revenue, driven by strong demand in the data center sector. The company’s customers are increasingly investing in AI computing, contributing to Nvidia’s impressive performance.

OpenAI Scores Pentagon Deal As Anthropic Gets Blacklisted

OpenAI secured a deal to implement its AI tools within the Pentagon’s classified systems. This agreement came just hours after the Trump administration blacklisted its competitor, Anthropic. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the Pentagon had agreed to two key safety principles: no domestic mass surveillance and mandatory human oversight over the use of force.

Virginia’s Social Media Restrictions Halted

Major tech platforms, including Meta, YouTube, and TikTok, celebrated a win as a federal judge temporarily blocked Virginia’s one-hour daily social media limit for minors under 16. The preliminary injunction puts a halt to the enforcement of the 2025 law.

OpenAI’s Funding Round: A Cause For Concern?

George Noble, a hedge fund manager and former assistant to legendary investor Peter Lynch, criticized OpenAI’s $110 billion fundraise. Noble called the deal structure “borderline criminal” and warned that it “can’t end well.” The fundraiser was announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and included investments from Amazon.com Inc., Nvidia Corp., and SoftBank Group Corp.

Google’s Major Win: AI Chip Rental Deal With Meta

Google scored a significant victory as Meta Platforms, Inc. reportedly agreed to a multi-billion-dollar deal to rent Google’s Tensor Processing Units for developing advanced AI models. This deal challenges Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market.

