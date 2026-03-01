Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Sunday defended the AI startup, emphasizing the company's patriotic stance, after President Donald Trump blacklisted Claude for government agencies.

Dario Defends Anthropic's Patriotic Credentials

In an interview with CBS News, Amodei stated that Anthropic was the first AI company to assist the defense community in a classified capacity. He also expressed the company’s commitment to defending the U.S. against autocratic adversaries like China and Russia.

When asked what he would tell Trump now, Amodei replied, "I would say, we are patriotic Americans. Everything we have done has been for the sake of this country, for the sake of supporting U.S. national security. Our leaning forward in deploying our models with the military was done because we believe in this country."

Pentagon Labels Anthropic A Supply Chain Risk

The Pentagon labeled Anthropic a “supply-chain risk,” barring other contractors from using its AI for military purposes.

Disagreements arose when the Pentagon demanded unrestricted use of Anthropic’s AI, which the company refused, citing concerns over domestic mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

Amodei acknowledged that while the company agrees with most military use cases, it maintains “red lines” on certain applications. He stressed the need for Congress to establish AI regulations, as technology is advancing faster than the law.

Amodei Open To Collaboration

Despite the blacklist, Amodei remains open to collaboration with the government, underlining that Anthropic’s actions align with American values. He downplayed the blacklist’s impact on non-defense operations, asserting that the company will continue to thrive.

Amodei has also expressed concerns about the rapid concentration of AI power and wealth among a few companies. He warned that this shift could lead to significant economic and political influence, raising alarms about the future of AI governance.

U.S. Central Command reportedly used Claude during the Trump administration's major air operation against Iran, just hours after the president ordered federal agencies to stop using the company's technology.

