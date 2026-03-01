Anthropic’s Claude AI assistant app has climbed to the number one spot on Apple’s App Store charts in the U.S. amid a backdrop of political controversy.

Claude's Rise Amid Controversy

Anthropic’s Claude AI assistant app surged to the top position on Apple’s free apps chart in the U.S. on Saturday, according to a report by CNBC. This comes a day after the Trump administration attempted to block government agencies from adopting the AI startup's technology.

The app’s popularity appears to be influenced by its recent media attention, which is linked to its stance against using its models for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons. President Donald Trump criticized Anthropic on Truth Social, calling their actions a “DISASTROUS MISTAKE.”

Pete Hegseth, the Department of Defense Secretary, has asked for Anthropic to be considered a supply-chain risk, preventing U.S. defense contractors from using its tools. In response, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, expressed hope for reconsideration due to the value their technology offers to the military.

How Are Rivals Faring?

Claude Used In Operation Against Iran

Just hours after the Trump administration’s ban, the Pentagon reportedly used Claude AI during a major air operation against Iran.

Amodei has expressed concerns about the rapid concentration of AI power among a few companies, raising questions about the influence these entities wield.

The launch of Claude Code Security, an AI-driven tool for identifying software vulnerabilities, has also stirred the cybersecurity sector. This tool’s ability to autonomously detect complex software flaws underscores the potential and risks associated with AI advancements.

