Alphabet Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo announced that it is now operating in 10 cities as the global robotaxi race heats up.

Waymo Now Operating In 10 Cities

The company announced on February 25 that it was rolling out its autonomous ride-hailing service in four new cities: Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Orlando, taking the total number of cities it operates in to 10.

"Waymo is serving more riders than ever, as we are on track to serve over one million rides per week by the end of this year," Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo, said in the official statement released by the company.

The company last reported having 450,000 rides per week. The same statement also shared that the company had recorded over 200 million autonomous miles driven by its self-driving system.

Waymo Under NHTSA Radar

However, despite its growth, Waymo has been under scrutiny by the authorities after multiple incidents involving its autonomous vehicles. A Waymo "Ojai" Robotaxi crashed into several parked vehicles in California.

A Waymo robotaxi also collided with a child in Santa Monica in a school zone. NHTSA has said that it is investigating over 3,000 Waymo autonomous vehicles following these incidents.

Tesla Cybercab And Robotaxi Efforts

Baidu's Apollo Go Continues Growth

Baidu also reported that it had surpassed the 20 million lifetime robotaxi rides milestone during the company's earnings call on Thursday. The company also reported 3.4 million fully driverless rides in Q4, up more than 200% YoY.

Waymo Vs Tesla: What Do Analysts Say?

The analysts also found that while Waymo rides were completely autonomous, only two of the 15 Tesla Robotaxis were unsupervised, while the rest featured onboard safety drivers.

Waymo, for its part, also had its drawbacks, requiring human intervention on one occasion, while it also took suboptimal routes, which resulted in longer driving times.

