Elon Musk‘s artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, has been the subject of concern from various federal agencies regarding the safety and dependability of its AI tools. This has led to a debate within the U.S. government about the selection of AI models for deployment.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that multiple federal agency officials have raised concerns about the safety and reliability of xAI's AI tools in recent months.

Pentagon Chooses Grok Amid Safety Debate

The Pentagon’s decision to use xAI’s chatbot, Grok, in classified settings has raised concerns.

According to the report, the debate over which AI models to use has become increasingly political, with senior U.S. officials viewing Anthropic’s safety stances and ties to major Democratic donors as potentially making the company too “woke” to be a reliable provider.

Despite this, the Pentagon has chosen xAI’s Grok due to its looser controls and Musk’s firm stance on free speech. However, some officials have raised concerns about the potential risks of Grok’s looser controls.

xAI Amid Leadership Shakeup

This development comes in the wake of a significant shift in xAI’s leadership.

Toby Pohlen, a co-founder of xAI, recently announced his departure from the company. This move could potentially have implications for the company’s future.

Furthermore, xAI has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months.

xAI merged with SpaceX in a trillion-dollar deal, which was seen as a significant move in the tech industry.

