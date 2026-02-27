Late Thursday, Toby Pohlen, co-founder of xAI, took to X to announce his decision to depart the company after three years.

“Three years, thousands of PRs, and a million jokes….” wrote Pohlen as he penned his exit note.

He expressed gratitude towards his team and co-founder, Elon Musk. “I’ve learnt more about execution, speed, and product perfectionism than I could ever have imagined,” he wrote.

Pohlen’s post suggested that he will be taking some time off to rest, document his experiences, and contemplate his next move. He did not disclose any specific plans for his future.

In response to Pohlen’s announcement, Musk expressed his appreciation for the co-founder’s contributions to xAI’s growth and success.

“Thanks for helping get xAI to where it is,” wrote Musk

String Of Departures At xAI

Musk Restructures xAI Amid Exits

Following the wave of departures, Musk announced a restructuring of xAI. He stated that the reorganization was necessary to improve execution speed and, unfortunately, required parting ways with some people.

“We are hiring aggressively,” Musk indicated that the company intends to rebuild while restructuring.

The shake-up comes after SpaceX acquired xAI in an all-stock deal valuing SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion.

xAI, which owns social media platform X and develops the Grok AI chatbot and image generator, was previously used by Elon Musk in another all-stock acquisition of X.

