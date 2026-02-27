Investor Gary Black of The Future Fund LLC has criticized Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its bullish supporters, noting that the stock has failed to demonstrate growth over the last 5 years amid the autonomous driving race.

Tesla Stock Has Done Nothing

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, the investor slammed the stock and Tesla's bullish supporters. "$TSLA stock has done nothing for 5 years (TSLA +81% vs NDX +94%) despite huge advances in TSLA's unsupervised autonomy technology," the investor shared.

"TSLA forward 2026-2028 earnings ests have come down sharply," Black said, adding that the new affordable Cybertruck AWD trim was cannibalizing into the mid-level trim's sales.

"The bulls' advice to ignore the numbers is hilarious," the investor said, because stock prices are driven by "earnings & cash flows." He then said that asking people to ignore the numbers would be like "telling @elonmusk to ignore the laws of physics."

Elon Musk's Bold Prediction

Tesla's Cybercab Updates

Meanwhile, the Cybercab, which is set for a production ramp in April this year, was recently spotted testing on a highway in Chicago, as Musk has shared that the vehicle would command a price of $30,000 or less when it launches.

Tesla also recently unveiled a production-ready version of the Cybercab from the company's Texas Gigafactory. Musk has assured that the vehicle would feature no steering wheel and no pedals.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 2.10% to $408.58 at Market close on Thursday, further dropping 0.46% to $406.70 during the overnight trading session.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock