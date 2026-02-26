Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the automaker would have factories on the lunar surface in 20 years, urging investors to hold on to TSLA stock.

Lunar Factories In 20 Years

"I would say hold on to your Tesla stock, because it's gonna be worth a lot," Musk said during the interview, outlining the billionaire CEO's bullish stance on the company's roadmap.

Lunar Factories And Mass Drivers

The billionaire CEO instead posited building a Mass Driver, which is a conceptual method of propulsion that involves accelerating payloads using magnetic levitation via electromagnets.

Optimus' von Neumann Future

Tesla Sales Continue Falling

However, the automaker's sales figures are less than ideal as things stand. Tesla recorded a 17% YoY decline in European sales in January this year, with the company's market share also falling to 0.8%, which is 0.2% less than 2025 January’s 1.0% figure.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 2.10% to $408.58 at Market close on Thursday, further dropping 0.46% to $406.70 during the overnight trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock