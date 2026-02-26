After surviving a grueling competition against 199 other players, U.S. Air Force pilot Tyler Lucas secured a multimillion-dollar payday on one of streaming's most talked-about reality shows.

Tyler Lucas Wins $5.1 Million On ‘Beast Games' Season 2

Lucas was crowned the winner of Season 2 of Beast Games during the Feb. 25 finale on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video, taking home a $5 million prize.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, confirmed the payout on X, writing, "Just wired the Beast Games 2 winner $5,000,000."

For Lucas, the victory marked redemption after a previous reality TV setback. He had earlier competed on The Titan Games, hosted by Dwayne Johnson, but was eliminated just before the finale.

"I'm a competitor," Lucas told Gold Derby after his win. "The ultimate goal for me was to make it to the end. I was willing to take my chances — no bribes, taking my fair share — to move on and hopefully get the chance to compete for the ultimate prize."

Record-Breaking Prizes And Renewals

Season 1 of "Beast Games" concluded last year with a $10 million grand prize and 44 Guinness World Records, beginning with 1,000 contestants.

Despite its scale and popularity, Donaldson has indicated the first season was financially costly to produce.

In May 2025, he announced the series had been renewed for two additional seasons on Prime Video.

Ongoing Lawsuit Shadows Franchise

The franchise has also faced legal scrutiny. In September 2024, several Season 1 contestants sued MrBeast's company and Amazon, alleging mistreatment, sexual harassment and unpaid wages.

At the time, MrBeast wrote on X that the allegations outlined in the lawsuit have been "blown out of proportion."

The case remains ongoing.

Price Action: Amazon shares declined 1.29% during Thursday's regular session and slipped further 0.66% in after-hours trading, reaching $206.55, according to Benzinga Pro.

AMZN continues to show a negative price trend across the short, medium and long-term periods, accompanied by a weak Momentum score, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo: Joe Seer On Shutterstock.com