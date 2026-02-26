Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) reached a historic milestone this week as surging AI demand propelled the chipmaker into the top tier of global market capitalization rankings.

The stock has climbed 208% over the past five years.

International Data Corp projects Taiwan Semiconductor will hold a 67% share of the global foundry market in 2025.

$2 Trillion Milestone Amid AI Rally

The contract chipmaker’s market value climbed to $2 trillion for the first time on Wednesday.

The rally placed the Taiwanese chipmaker sixth among the world’s largest companies by market cap, just behind Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) .

Analyst Backs Execution Strength

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria initiated coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor with a Buy rating and a $450 price forecast, citing the company’s consistent execution.

The analyst said the chipmaker stands out because it converts complex chip design transitions into scalable, cost-efficient production and delivers them on schedule.

He pointed to the company’s nearly 60% gross margin as evidence of strong operational discipline.

AI Spending Fuels Growth Outlook

AI demand continues to drive results.

Taiwan Semiconductor reported January revenue of NT$401.3 billion ($12.7 billion), up 36.8% year-over-year, exceeding its projected 30% full-year growth.

Broader AI spending also supports the outlook.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to $175 billion–$185 billion, while Amazon outlined a $200 billion plan.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expects Big Tech capex to reach $550 billion–$600 billion in 2026, up from about $380 billion in 2025, and sees the semiconductor industry approaching $1 trillion in annual revenue as AI and data center demand accelerate.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.68% at $390.35 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.