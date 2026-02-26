Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro voiced concern over the rising number of children turning to AI companion bots for guidance instead of trusted adults, urging steps to shield young users from potentially harmful content.

Governor Sounds Alarm As AI Bots Replace Trusted Adults

On Wednesday, Governor Shapiro took to X to raise this issue. He empathized with these children and expressed worries about the companies behind these bots taking advantage of them.

Shapiro suggested measures to safeguard children online, such as age verification, parental consent, and preventing the creation of sexually explicit or violent content featuring kids.

“As a parent, I feel for those kids — and I’m worried that those companion bots and the companies that build them are taking advantage of them. But we're not powerless here. We can take real steps to make our kids safer online — like requiring age verification and parental consent, and preventing these bots from producing sexually explicit or violent content featuring kids. Let’s get it done,” Shapiro wrote on X.

From Your Child’s Confidant to Your Dog’s Best Friend

The rise of AI companion bots has sparked concerns about their potential impact on mental health and social relationships.

Last November, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas also warned that AI companion apps could make users mentally “manipulable,” noting that many people find virtual relationships more engaging than real life.

The call for regulation by Governor Shapiro reflects a growing awareness of the need to protect vulnerable users from potential harm.

