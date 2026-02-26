The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybercab is pivotal to CEO Elon Musk's robotaxi and self-driving ambitions as the automaker pushes towards artificial intelligence and robotics. While deliveries are still some time away, the news cycles have been filled with several updates about the vehicle. Let's take a look at some recent events with the Cybercab.

Cybercab Spotted Testing In Chicago

In a video posted on the social media platform X on Wednesday, a user @tnertz shared a video of the Cybercab as it was spotted testing on a highway near Chicago. "After coming back from finding a @Waymo, tonight I see a Cybercab cruising down the highway back to its base in Avondale," the user shared.

While the video didn't immediately make it clear whether the vehicle was being driven autonomously or by a human driver, the user opined that it was indeed being driven by a human, saying that the testing units of the Cybercab come fitted with a Cybertruck steering wheel.

"You can tell by the flutter of the brake light engagement and late signal that it's not on fsd," he said, adding that there were "nuanced differences between the validation units and the production line vehicles that started mid February," he said.

Cybercab's April Production, $30K Price

Musk had earlier shared that the Cybercab would be available to purchase at a price of $30,000 or less as the production-ready version of the vehicle was rolled off the manufacturing line recently.

Trademark Woes

However, challenges remain with the Cybercab's production as Tesla recently filed an appeal with the U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office (USPTO) against a beverage wholesaler, Unibev, alleging fraud.

Tesla has accused the company of squatting on the trademarks to extract money from the automaker. Unibev also reportedly owns trademarks for other marks like “Teslaquila,” and filed for trademarks like “Cyberquad,” and “Cybertaxi.”

Robotaxi Crashes, Autopilot Lawsuit

The company dropped the term following the DMV filing a lawsuit and accusing Tesla of misleading customers about the capabilities of its systems. Tesla now says that the agency had presented no consumer witness in the case and had wrongfully accused the company of being a false advertiser.

Price Action: TSLA rose 1.96% to $417.40 at Market close on Wednesday, but dropped 0.55% to $415.12 during the overnight session.

