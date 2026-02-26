JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could significantly disrupt jobs and urged policymakers and companies to plan for workforce changes before large-scale displacement occurs.

AI Deployment, Job Disruption Concerns

On Tuesday, speaking at a company event, Dimon said businesses and governments should proactively prepare for potential job losses driven by AI, reported Fortune.

He stressed that the issue should be addressed "now" rather than after disruption unfolds.

"I'm not predicting [it] can be a problem. I'm simply saying now's the time to start thinking about what you do if it does," he said.

Dimon noted that JPMorgan is already deploying AI across its operations, with about 150,000 employees using a large language model weekly.

He said automation may reduce staffing needs over the next five years but emphasized the company is focused on retraining and redeploying workers.

"We have displaced people from AI, and we offer them other jobs. They are usually well-trained and highly talented, very good at things," he said.

He pointed to autonomous vehicles as an example of technology that could eliminate millions of jobs if adopted overnight, questioning whether society could absorb such rapid change.

Dimon suggested technological advances should be phased in to avoid economic shock and indicated support for policies that encourage workforce retraining.

AI Leaders Warn Of Job Disruption As Automation Reshapes Workforce

Earlier, Industry leaders warned that rapid advances in artificial intelligence are reshaping global labor markets and could significantly disrupt jobs across sectors.

Boris Cherny of Anthropic predicted that AI agents capable of performing tasks on workplace tools could soon impact most computer-based roles and described the transition as potentially disruptive.

He pointed to productivity gains from tools like Claude Code and suggested traditional job titles may evolve as automation expands.

She cautioned that benefits remain uneven and that the middle class could face pressure as opportunities shift.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said AI improvements had enabled companies to produce more with fewer employees, leading OpenAI to slow hiring growth while continuing to recruit.

He stressed avoiding rapid expansion followed by layoffs and advocated gradual workforce adjustments as automation advances.

