On Wednesday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted after YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, said praised Starlink internet services.

MrBeast Praises Starlink's In-Flight Internet Capabilities

Musk shared a video of MrBeast's remarks, which he made during an appearance on the "Good Guys" podcast hosted by Josh Peck and Ben Soffer last month.

During the conversation, MrBeast said that once Starlink becomes widely available on commercial planes, he will prioritize it over convenience.

"I’ll stay in the back of the plane if it gives me Starlink. I really don’t care," MrBeast said, adding that he wouldn't mind if there's an hour layover if there's Starlink services.

Starlink is operated by Musk's SpaceX and provides satellite-based broadband designed to deliver high-speed connectivity in remote and mobile environments, including aircraft.

From Antarctica To Africa: Why MrBeast Calls Starlink ‘Amazing'

Donaldson cited filming experiences in extreme locations to explain his enthusiasm.

During a shoot in Antarctica, he said Starlink was the only reliable way to access the internet.

On another trip, he described mounting the system on a vehicle during a four-hour drive in Africa and maintaining a continuous signal.

"Starlink is amazing," he stated.

Elon Musk's Mars Vision And SpaceX's Broader Impact

Donaldson also praised Musk's broader ambitions, saying SpaceX will "fundamentally progress humanity" and predicting that humans will reach Mars within his lifetime.

Earlier this month, SpaceX acquired xAI in a deal that values the combined entity at about $1.25 trillion, intensifying speculation that SpaceX could be positioning itself for a future public offering.

During the same time, Musk said SpaceX is shifting its near-term focus to building a self-sustaining city on the Moon.

He noted that Mars launch windows open only every 26 months and require about six months of travel, while Moon missions can launch roughly every 10 days and take just two days.

