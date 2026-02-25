Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is set to break ground on its new humanoid robot factory in China as robotics takes center stage in the global tech industry.

End Of 2026 Production Goal

The company will begin work on its 1.18 million sq. ft. facility in Guangzhou, China, in the first quarter this year and is targeting large-scale production of its IRON humanoid robot by the end of the year, CnEVPost reported on Wednesday.

The move comes as Xpeng plans to address insufficient training data and production headwinds related to hardware and software supply chains, the report says.

The facility will cover R&D, trial production, and large-scale manufacturing. The robot, which will incorporate the company's Vision-Language-Action (VLA) architecture, weighs about 171 lbs and stands at 5 feet 10 inches.

Iron Vs Optimus

Price Action: XPEV slid 2.94% to $18.18 at Market close on Wednesday, and further declined 2.81% to $17.67 during the overnight session.

