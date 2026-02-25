Dario Amodei, the chief executive officer of Anthropic, warned that artificial intelligence (AI) power and wealth are concentrating rapidly among a small group of companies, raising concerns about economic and political influence.

AI Power Concentration Concerns

On Tuesday, speaking on a podcast, Amodei said he feels "somewhat uncomfortable" with how quickly influence has accumulated in the AI industry, describing the shift as occurring "almost overnight" and "almost by accident."

He compared today's AI expansion to periods of extreme corporate concentration, noting that a small number of U.S. and Chinese labs now dominate advanced development.

"There's a certain randomness to how a few people end up leading these companies that grow so fast," Amodei said, adding that their power could soon shape large parts of the global economy.

He also warned that AI advancement resembles an approaching "tsunami," arguing that many people underestimate its impact.

Amodei has previously published an essay cautioning that unchecked growth could generate "personal fortunes well into the trillions" and outsized political leverage.

He and Anthropic's cofounders have pledged to donate much of their wealth amid concerns about concentration.

Recent product releases and enterprise AI tools from major labs have triggered sharp market reactions, reflecting investor fears that traditional software businesses could face disruption as AI capabilities expand.

AI Policy Push, Global Investment Drive Tech Expansion

The spending marked its largest election-related push, reflecting efforts to shape rules affecting the industry.

Investor Kevin O'Leary argued that Europe's strict regulations pushed innovators to the U.S., while pro-business policies in the United Arab Emirates accelerated its rise in AI.

He emphasized that attracting global talent and maintaining flexible regulations were key to technological leadership, praising the UAE for its rapid advancement without heavy regulatory constraints.

Researcher Stuart Russell warned that rapid AI development without stronger oversight could pose serious risks to jobs and even humanity.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

