Billionaire Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reportedly filed a fresh appeal with the U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office (USPTO) against French beverage maker Unibev over the "Cybercab" name.

Tesla Vs. Unibev

In filings with the USPTO obtained by Electrek on Tuesday, the company has shared a 5-count opposition to Unibev's trademark, accusing the company of fraud, among other things.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment

Tesla questioned Unibev's intent to use the trademark as the company argues the wholesaler has no history of manufacturing or selling vehicles and that Unibev's principal, Jean-Louis Lentali, follows Tesla officials, including Musk on social media and therefore can't be ignorant about the company's plans for the Cybercab.

The report suggests that Unibev told the USPTO that the "cyber," "cab," or "cyber cab" wasn't being used by anyone for similar goods when filing the trademark, which Tesla argues is false, saying that the EV maker had revealed the name in 2024, but failed to file a trademark in time.

Tesla accuses Unibev of squatting and said that the brand intended to extract payment from Tesla for the trademark. The report says that the wholesaler also owns trademarks for other marks like "Teslaquila," and filed for trademarks like "Cyberquad," and "Cybertaxi."

Tesla's Run-Ins With Trademarks

This isn't the first instance of Tesla contesting trademarks. Back in November last year, a court in India's capital, New Delhi, ruled in favor of Tesla against an EV company called "Tesla Power," after the EV giant filed a lawsuit against Tesla Power.

The court ruled that Tesla Power cannot manufacture or market its vehicles under the brand name until the disposal of the Tesla Inc. vs Tesla Power India trademark infringement suit.

Tesla's Cybercab

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA grew 2.39% to $409.38 at Market close on Tuesday, and further surged 0.03% to $409.50 during the after-hours session.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock