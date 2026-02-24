Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google is pressing the accelerator on its U.S. data center buildout, unveiling a major Minnesota AI hub backed by billions in clean energy commitments and innovative grid solutions aimed at sidestepping power bottlenecks.

As artificial intelligence workloads surge and cloud demand intensifies, the tech giant is pairing rapid physical expansion with large-scale wind, solar, and battery investments, seeking to secure reliable power while shielding local customers from rising electricity costs.

Minnesota Data Center Anchors AI Expansion

Google has selected a 480-acre site in Pine Island, about 70 miles southeast of Minneapolis, for its first Minnesota data center. The facility is designed to support AI workloads and the company’s broader cloud operations.

The deal will add 1,400 MW of wind, 200 MW of solar, and 300 MW of iron-air battery storage from Form Energy to Xcel’s grid, creating a balanced clean energy solution. Google will also contribute $50 million to support Xcel’s Capacity*Connect Program, which deploys distributed battery systems to enhance grid capacity and resilience. The partnership aims to accelerate clean energy deployment while supporting affordable, reliable power for local communities.

Local Opposition

Minnesota has historically not ranked among the top U.S. data center hubs, but major technology firms are showing growing interest in the state. The region is home to 74 data centers today. By comparison, Virginia, the world’s largest data center market, hosts roughly 570 facilities.

Photo by MNAphotography via Shutterstock