Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced a $12 billion investment in northwest Louisiana on Monday. The investment is earmarked for the development of data centers, which are projected to generate 540 full-time positions and support an additional 1,710 full-time equivalent roles in the community.

The investment will be spread across Caddo and Bossier Parishes, stimulating regional economic activity. The data centers will cater to cloud computing technologies, offering job opportunities for electricians, HVAC technicians, project engineers, network specialists, operations managers, and security specialists.

Previous Louisiana Investments

Amazon invested in Louisiana solar projects in 2024, adding 200 megawatts of carbon-free power to the grid and supporting long-term electricity affordability. The company’s presence in the state already includes a robotics fulfillment center, a delivery station in Shreveport, and additional operational facilities.

A November report suggested that Amazon Web Services (AWS) operates more than 900 data centers across 50+ countries to meet the soaring AI demand. The new investment in Louisiana is a continuation of Amazon’s aggressive expansion of its data center infrastructure.

AWS Defends AI Spending Strategy

AMZN Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Amazon shares declined 9.37%, according to Benzinga Pro. On Monday, it fell 2.30% to close at $205.27.

