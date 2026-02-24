Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said he expects robotaxis to handle most trips on the platform within two decades as the company accelerates its push into autonomous vehicle technology.

Robotaxi Expansion Push

On Monday, Khosrowshahi said in a podcast on The Diary of a CEO interview that the majority of Uber rides could eventually be fulfilled by automated vehicles, though he acknowledged the shift will take 15 to 20 years.

"You can imagine the majority of our trips being fulfilled by robots of some kind," he said, adding that the transition will not happen in the near term.

He noted that scaling autonomous fleets requires regulatory approval, technological advancement and infrastructure development.

"We don't operate in the virtual world, we operate in the physical world," Khosrowshahi said.

He added, "You have to get the regulations up. You have to build the cars. You have to build the sensor stacks; the models have to get there."

A 2025 Goldman Sachs report projected robotaxis in the U.S. could grow rapidly over the next several years but still represent a small portion of the broader ride-share market by 2030.

Tech Giants Compete In Autonomous Vehicle Race

Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expected to maintain the largest fleet of autonomous vehicles as it expanded robotaxi testing and invested in AI and machine learning to improve self-driving systems.

He said Tesla aimed to lead in scale for the foreseeable future, as competition with Waymo intensified.

Tesla relied mainly on cameras for autonomy, while Waymo emphasized systems designed to surpass human driving performance.

Separately, Waymo told Congress its robotaxis were not remotely driven on U.S. roads, addressing lawmakers' concerns about safety and overseas support teams.

The company said remote staff provided guidance but did not control vehicles, which remained under the authority of onboard systems.

Waymo operated remote assistance centers in multiple U.S. states and the Philippines with about 70 agents on duty and said any vehicle movement by staff had not occurred in commercial operations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock