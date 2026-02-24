Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that Wall Street should worry more about artificial intelligence than cryptocurrency after shares of International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) plunged Monday on Anthropic’s claims about its AI advancements.

CZ’s Jibe At TradFi

CZ wrote in a sarcastic X post,, “Wall Street was worried about crypto… when they should be worried about AI.”

The cryptocurrency billionaire poked fun at some traditional finance companies that have long feared or criticized the sector’s volatility and risks.

AI Growth Spooks Wall Street

CZ’s remarks came after IBM shares tumbled more than 13% in Monday’s regular trading on AI company Anthropic’s claim that its tool can help companies modernize legacy systems built on COBOL, a service that generates billions for the technology giant.

Price Action: IBM shares rose 0.92% in after-hours trading after closing 13.15% lower at $223.35 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The stock exhibits weakening price momentum across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons, yet earns a high Quality score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo Courtesy: Lester Balajadia on Shutterstock.com