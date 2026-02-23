Maye Musk, the model and author who is also the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, joked on social media Monday that her son functioned like an always-on fact engine years before artificial intelligence became a household phrase.

Maye Jokes Son Was ‘Grok’ First

"Elon was my Grok from the age he could read encyclopedias, as he remembered all the facts. Lucky me," she wrote on X.

Her post quoted a Tesla Owners Silicon Valley message that paired a vintage black-and-white photo of a young Musk chatting on a toy phone with the caption, "Elon Musk is customer support on 𝕏," a wink at his habit of replying directly to users and critics on the platform.

Maye Musk's post also drew a heart emoji response from Elon Musk.

Proud Mom Recounts Early ‘Genius’ Years

Elon Musk is among the world's richest people. Recent estimates have varied widely. Forbes recently listed his net worth at about $837 billion, while Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index puts it closer to $664 billion.

Old Test Scores And New AI Fan

Maye Musk has also used social media to spotlight what she portrays as evidence of her son's early aptitude. In May 2025, she posted a University of Pretoria document dated 1989 showing computer aptitude test results when he was 17, writing, "My genius boy. Proud mom."

More recently, she has become an enthusiastic promoter of Grok, the chatbot built by xAI, Musk's AI company. In posts about "Grok Imagine," using it to animate modeling photos and old images as a kind of memory "time machine."

Photo Courtesy: Vladimir Tretyakov / Shutterstock.com