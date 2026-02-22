Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is escalating its AI hardware push, with Jio Frames and Jio robots taking direct aim at Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) Ray-Ban wearables and Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Optimus.

Jio Frames Debut As India's Answer To Meta Smart Glasses

Jio showcased its Jio Frames at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, positioning the device as a homegrown alternative to Meta's Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses.

The glasses are powered by HelloJio AI, a sovereign assistant designed to support multiple Indian languages and regional accents. The company is pitching the product as an AI wearable tailored specifically for the Indian market.

Two Variants With Camera, AI And Cloud Integration

Jio Frames will be available in two versions: an audio-only model and a video-plus-audio variant.

The higher-end model features a 12-megapixel Sony camera, 64GB of built-in storage and a Snapdragon AR chipset similar to those used in competing smart glasses.

Users can capture photos, record videos, livestream, take calls and listen to music.

Both versions provide access to Jio's AI assistant for tasks such as solving math problems step-by-step, summarizing books and retrieving recipes.

The glasses also integrate with Jio AI Cloud, Reliance's consumer cloud platform, which the company says has more than 40 million users.

Pricing Strategy Aims To Undercut Meta

While no official pricing has been announced, a Jio representative at the booth told Benzinga the company is aiming to keep the price affordable for Indians, though the final figure has not been decided.

Jio is currently gathering customer feedback on acceptable price points before finalizing a launch price, while ensuring the product remains commercially viable.

In the U.S., second-generation Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are typically priced between $379 and $459, depending on the frame design and lens options, according to Ray-Ban's official website.

Meanwhile, the newer Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses featuring an integrated visual interface debuted at $799.

Jio Unveils Wheeled Humanoid Robot For Warehouses

Jio also showcased a prototype humanoid robot developed by Addverb Technologies, designed for industrial use in warehouses and factories.

The wheeled version, optimized for flat surfaces, can lift up to 10 kilograms using its arms and transport up to 200 cases with its base alone

Currently undergoing internal testing, the robot is expected to be deployed at Reliance warehouses around July or August, with future plans to add voice-command capabilities for tasks such as picking and palletizing goods.

Humanoid Robot For Elderly Care And Industrial Use

There was another fully humanoid, roughly 4-foot-tall robot designed to resemble a human and aimed primarily at elderly care and high-risk industrial tasks.

The robot is being developed as a home assistant that can respond to voice commands, pick and place objects and assist elderly individuals when caregivers or family members are not present.

A larger version is also being tested for industrial environments, such as battery manufacturing units, where it could handle hazardous materials and reduce risks to human workers.

While comparisons were drawn to Tesla's Optimus, the representative said the design philosophy broadly mirrors the industry trend of mimicking human structure.

The robot remains in the testing phase, with a potential commercial timeline estimated at four to five years.

Meanwhile, Tesla plans to begin Optimus production before the end of 2026 and is targeting an assembly line capable of producing 1 million units annually.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock