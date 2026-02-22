New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) has reportedly pulled a proposal to allow robotaxis to operate in other areas within the state outside of New York City.

The U.S. State Department is reportedly developing an online portal to provide access to content banned by European and other governments.

President Donald Trump‘s Department of Energy (DOE) has rescinded a rule that incentivized automakers to produce more EVs to comply with Fuel Economy norms.

Broadline Retail, Smartphones & Entertainment

Softwares & Semiconductors

Meta’s top AI executive pushed back against concerns about screen addiction, arguing that the company’s long-term AI vision is centered on empowering users — not trapping them online.

Meta AI scientist Yann LeCun said that while large language models are “incredibly useful,” artificial intelligence still struggles with tasks humans find simple, like driving.

Meta ended the fourth quarter with over 3.5 billion daily active users across its apps, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads.

Meta is reviving its previously shelved "Malibu 2" project, with plans to launch its debut smartwatch in 2026. The watch is anticipated to offer health tracking features and an integrated Meta AI assistant, The Information.

Meta said that it halted the release of a chatbot product after internal testing revealed high failure rates in blocking harmful content involving minors.

Microsoft announced a major initiative to invest $50 billion by 2030 to accelerate the adoption and accessibility of artificial intelligence across the Global South.

Alphabet’s self-driving unit said its robotaxis are never remotely driven in U.S. operations, pushing back on lawmakers’ concerns about safety and overseas support staff.

Automobiles

Tesla has revealed the first production version of the Cybercab, which will be priced at $30,000.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the world may be just years away from early superintelligence while urging democratic governance of artificial intelligence over concentrated control.

OpenAI deepened its push in India with plans for one of the country’s largest AI infrastructure projects.

Microsoft will receive 20% of OpenAI's total revenue until 2032 under a revised agreement.

Tesla is ramping up efforts to strengthen its in-house AI chip design capabilities as part of its push to scale autonomous driving and robotics technology.

India's Adani Group will invest $100 billion in the development of renewable energy-powered, AI-ready data centers by 2035.

Peter Steinberger, the creator of the AI assistant OpenClaw, has joined OpenAI to spearhead the development of next-generation personal AI agents.