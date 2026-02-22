This week has been a whirlwind of news from the tech industry. From court testimonies to billion-dollar deals, the sector has been buzzing with activity. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Court Testimony

Meta Platforms, Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a Los Angeles Superior Court trial that he had discussions with Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook about the safety of young social media users. The trial is being dubbed as the industry’s “Big Tobacco” moment.

NVIDIA’s OpenAI Stake

NVIDIA Corp. is nearing the completion of a $30 billion equity investment in OpenAI. This move effectively replaces a previously speculated $100 billion infrastructure agreement. The deal signifies a major shift from the non-binding letter of intent signed in September 2025.

Meta’s Equity Cuts

Meta Platforms has cut annual stock awards for most of its workforce by about 5% for the second year in a row. The move is part of the company’s strategy to redirect billions towards Artificial Intelligence. This comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg gears up for a massive infrastructure expansion, with 2026 capital expenditure projected to reach a record-high range of $115 billion to $135 billion.

Netflix-WBD Deal Concerns

James Cameron, the director of “Titanic” and “Avatar,” has voiced his concerns about Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s film studio. In a letter, Cameron warned that the sale could severely harm the theatrical film business, comparing the potential impact to a “sinking ship.”

Microsoft’s Leadership Change

Microsoft Corp announced a leadership transition in its gaming division. Phil Spencer, the longtime Xbox chief, is set to retire, and AI executive Asha Sharma will take over during a challenging period for the business. Spencer will remain in an advisory role through the summer to ensure a smooth transition.

