The week was abuzz with tech news, particularly revolving around Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) . From the potential value of Apple’s AI to Mark Zuckerberg’s consultation with Tim Cook, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Apple’s AI Worth Trillions?

According to Dan Ives, Apple’s AI layer alone could be worth as much as $1.5 trillion in market value, nearly half of the company’s current valuation. This value isn’t yet reflected in AAPL’s stock, suggesting the recent weakness in the stock may be more about timing than fundamentals.

Read the full article here.

Zuckerberg Consults Tim Cook On Social Media Safety

Read the full article here.

Apple’s ‘Special Experience’ Event

Apple has announced a unique event on March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. The “special Apple Experience” event, as it’s being called, has intrigued select media members with its 3D Apple logo invite composed of yellow, green, and blue discs.

Read the full article here.

Apple Takes On Netflix, YouTube And Spotify

Apple is set to launch a new integrated video podcast experience on its Apple Podcasts app this spring. This move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to bolster its streaming segment and could potentially add another dimension to Apple's content offering.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s Contrarian Strategy

Unlike its Big Tech peers, Apple is the odd one out in the AI spending race. While other tech giants are committing around $700 billion in capital expenditure over the next year, Apple cut its own spending 19% year-over-year last quarter to $2.37 billion.

Read the full article here.