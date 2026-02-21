Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) accused major tech billionaires of prioritizing profit over workers as artificial intelligence investment accelerates across the industry.

Tech Giants Face Criticism Over AI Power

On Saturday, in a post on X sharing a clip of his interview, Sanders wrote: "Do you think Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos are investing in AI to help the working class of this country?"

He added, "No, they're in it to accumulate even more wealth and power for themselves. We've got to make AI work for working people, not just for billionaires."

During the interview, Sanders said AI and robotics are being pushed by powerful tech executives investing hundreds of billions of dollars.

He questioned whether corporate leaders are concerned about potential job losses.

"You have to understand that AI and robotics are being pushed. Once again, by these same oligarchs, the same exact people." Sanders said.

"Do you think that these guys are staying up nights worrying about the working class about the jobs that are going to disappear?"

He added that automation "can work, but it has got to work for human beings, for ordinary people, for the working people, not just for billionaires."

Tech Giants Face Political And Regulatory Scrutiny Over AI

The spending marked its greatest election-related effort and targeted key states like Texas and Illinois, alongside prior political contributions from the company.

Separately, Ireland's privacy regulator opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok over allegations that it mishandled personal data and generated manipulated sexualized images.

The probe examined compliance with EU data rules after reports surfaced of AI-altered content, prompting further scrutiny from European authorities and Britain's watchdog.

