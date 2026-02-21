Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull says the secret to surviving disagreements with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs wasn't winning arguments in the room but waiting them out.

Time-Delayed Arguments Replace Heated Confrontations

The longtime Pixar president, who also led Walt Disney Animation Studios, developed what he calls a "time-delayed argument" to work around Jobs's blisteringly fast decision-making and instinct to swat away new ideas that didn't immediately fit his mental model.

Speaking at a Stanford Entrepreneurship Corner event in 2014, Catmull recalled that Jobs once told him his approach to dissent was simple: he would "just explain it to them until they understand." Rather than push back in the moment, Catmull learned to end the conversation, regroup and return later with a refined case.

The two men "disagreed fairly frequently," Catmull said, but never had the screaming matches that defined Jobs's early reputation. Instead, he would raise an issue, watch Jobs knock it down almost instantly, then wait a week before phoning back with a counterargument, only to see it dismissed again. Sometimes that cycle repeated for months.

Slow-Motion Debates Shape Better Joint Decisions

Over time, he noticed a pattern. Roughly a third of the time, Jobs eventually said, "Oh, I get it, you're right," and dropped his original position. Another third of the time, Catmull decided Jobs had the better argument. In the remaining cases, Jobs stepped back and let Catmull proceed, never revisiting the dispute.

Jobs Evolves Beyond Myth Of Mercurial Tyrant

That picture contrasts with the caricature of Jobs as a one-dimensional tyrant. Biographers and former coworkers describe a leader who matured after Apple's board ousted him in 1985, gaining empathy and humility during his "wilderness years" at NeXT and Pixar.

