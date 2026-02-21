The National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is reportedly ending its funding relationship with Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEA) , citing growing legal and public scrutiny as the company faces high-profile child safety lawsuits.

In a February letter to members obtained by CNBC on Friday, PTA President Yvonne Johnson said the organization will not seek renewal funding from Meta in 2026.

The funding had supported "PTA Connected," a digital safety initiative designed to educate families about online tools and resources.

"There has been heightened public scrutiny and legal cases involving companies, including Meta, regarding digital safety that have created new challenges," Johnson wrote, describing the situation as time-consuming and difficult for the nonprofit.

The PTA and Meta had maintained a funding relationship since 2017. The latest agreement expired Dec. 31, 2025.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Meta Faces Child Safety Trials

The decision comes as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in a Los Angeles trial involving allegations that Instagram's design features contributed to user addiction and mental anguish.

Separately, New Mexico's attorney general has accused Meta of failing to adequately protect minors from online predators. The company has denied the allegations in both cases.

Child advocacy coalition Parents for Safe Online Spaces praised the PTA's move, saying it "made the right choice to end its partnership."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock