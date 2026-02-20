OpenAI is reportedly tempering some of its most aggressive infrastructure plans, telling investors it now expects to spend roughly $600 billion on computing power through 2030.

Sees $280 Billion In Revenues By 2030

OpenAI's latest targets aim to align its capital outlays with expected revenue growth, according to the report. The company projects total revenue of more than $280 billion by 2030, with contributions split roughly evenly between consumer and enterprise segments, the report added.

The company did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

OpenAI said that its annualized revenue run rate exceeded $20 billion in 2025, a 233% increase from 2024.

What It Means for Funding And Growth

OpenAI's adjusted spending roadmap arrives amid a major fundraising push, with the company approaching a funding round that could exceed $100 billion and potentially support a future IPO.

The investment round, which includes strategic investors like the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank (OTC:SFTBY) and Amazon, could value the company at a $730 billion pre-money valuation, CNBC reported.

Launched in 2015 as a non-profit artificial intelligence research lab, OpenAI surged into the global spotlight after unveiling its chatbot ChatGPT in 2022.

Image via Shutterstock