Taiwan will continue to serve as the central hub for global semiconductor production for many years, even as the growing rollout of artificial intelligence drives significant industrial change and calls for additional manufacturing capacity worldwide, according to Ofcom CEO Melanie Dawes.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Dawes said Taiwan is expected to remain a leader in semiconductor production for the foreseeable future, Tribuneindia reported on Thursday.

The island produces more than 60% of the world's chips and over 90% of the most advanced semiconductors.

"Silicon Shield" Status

The company commands a significant share of the global foundry market and advanced chip output, contributes significantly to Taiwan's GDP and exports, and serves as a strategic "silicon shield" for national security.

Taiwan is also riding the global AI surge. Exports climbed about 70% in January, the fastest pace in 16 years, driven by strong demand for AI hardware.

Taiwan Semiconductor reported a 37% jump in January revenue as major tech companies accelerate AI spending.

Taiwan GDP And Export Forecasts Upgraded

The Taiwan government now expects GDP growth of 7.71% this year, sharply higher than prior projections, and raised its full-year growth estimate to 8.68%, the fastest in 15 years.

Officials also forecast exports to rise 22.22% in 2026 while keeping inflation below 2%.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is advancing plans for a new Taipei headquarters under a long-term lease agreement, with investment expected to exceed 40 billion New Taiwan dollars and create more than 10,000 jobs.

India Semiconductor Mission

In parallel, India is accelerating its chipmaking ambitions under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Dawes also voiced confidence in India's artificial intelligence potential, citing its vast market size.

Global technology leaders, including Nvidia, AMD, and OpenAI, have already begun expanding their footprint in the country.

Photo by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock