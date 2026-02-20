New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) has reportedly pulled a proposal to allow robotaxis to operate in other areas within the state outside of New York City.

Kathy Hochul Halts Robotaxi Expansion

The Governor pulled the plan after presenting it in a State Of The State document last month, where Hochul hinted at expanding Robotaxis outside of New York City, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The proposal had outlined that AV companies wanting to expand outside of NYC would be “required to submit applications that demonstrate local support for AV deployment and adherence to the highest possible safety standards.”

Governor Hochul's Office didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

How This Affects Waymo, Tesla

Waymo and Tesla didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

