Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto has announced it will reveal prices for its affordable EV pickup truck in June.

Blank Slate To Boast Mid $20,000 Price

In a new post on the social media platform Instagram on Thursday, the official account of the automaker shared a video featuring company CEO Chris Barman, who announced that Slate will share updates on pricing in June this year amid negotiations with suppliers. "The Blank Slate will be in the mid 20s," she said in the video.

Slate Confirms 150,000 Reservations, $111 Million Funding

Slate Auto also secured over $111 million in Series A funding from Bezos, as well as other high-profile investors like Mark Walter, CEO of Guggenheim Partners and majority owner of the L.A. Dodgers.

The company unveiled the pickup truck back in June last year and is offering it without a traditional paint job or even power windows and stereo. The base spec version offers a 150-mile range with a 52.7kWh battery and 1,400-pound payload capacity, while a larger battery option pushes the range to 240 miles.

Slate's unique approach focuses on personalization, where customers can pick and choose what they want, while the company also offers several presets tailored for multiple applications. The pickup truck can also be converted into a small SUV.

Ford's Universal EV Platform

CEO Jim Farley, reaffirming commitment to EVs, has touted the platform as a crucial element to offset the rising dominance of Chinese automakers in the global automotive market.

However, President Donald Trump's recent decision to rescind the fuel content factor provision from the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms could make EVs less attractive to automakers.

