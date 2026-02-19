On Thursday, former Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) AI scientist Yann LeCun said that while large language models are "incredibly useful," artificial intelligence still struggles with tasks humans find simple, like driving.

AI Tools Amplify Intelligence But Fall Short Of Human Learning

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, LeCun noted that while AI can pass the bar exam and excel in math Olympiads.

However, "We certainly do not have self-driving cars that can teach themselves to drive in 20 hours of practice, like a 17-year-old," he said, adding, "We're missing something big."

LeCun compared LLMs to a modern evolution of the printing press, libraries and the internet.

"It's just a more efficient way to access information," he explained, highlighting that AI excels in information retrieval and symbolic reasoning but lacks a true understanding of the physical world.

The Gap Between AI And Real-World Intelligence

LeCun also stressed that humans and animals learn by observation and interaction, building "mental models" to predict outcomes and adapt to new situations.

AI, in contrast, cannot yet navigate the messy, unpredictable real world, making robots and self-driving cars less capable than human learners.

AI's Role In Education And Global Progress

Highlighting the potential of AI as a tool rather than a replacement, LeCun said, AI will amplify human intelligence and improve access to knowledge. It's similar to what the printing press did centuries ago.

He noted that countries with young, educated populations, like India and parts of Africa, could lead in AI innovation if they invest in talent and infrastructure.

LeCun, a professor at New York University and the executive chairman of AMI Labs, is a leading figure in artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics. He is also an ACM Turing Award laureate.

