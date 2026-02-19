The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) a waiver to use Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology to offer wireless EV charging on the upcoming Cybercab.

Wireless Charging On Tesla?

In an official filing on Wednesday, the agency said that it was granting the automaker a waiver of sections 15.519(a) and 15.519(a)(2) of the agency's guidelines on UWB devices. "We find there is good cause to grant Tesla's request," the agency said in the filing.

Section 15.519(a) outlines that UWB devices must be handheld, while under Section 15.519(a)(2), the FCC says that "antennas mounted on the outside of a building or on a telephone pole, or any fixed outdoors infrastructure is prohibited."

The FCC, in the filing, mentioned that Tesla's Technology was being granted the waiver as it operated only for a short duration and was low in power. The agency also said that the system would not interfere with other systems.

The UWB radios would help determine the position of the vehicle and would only enable wireless charging should the position of the vehicle on the pad be the correct one.



"We conclude that Tesla has adequately demonstrated that its product will not undermine the purpose of the rule as it will not create the type of wide-area communications system," the filing said.

How Will Tesla's Wireless Charging Work?

The company's wireless charging apparatus would utilize an induction charging system via a floor-mounted charging pad, which would use an electromagnetic coil to charge the vehicle — that would also have an electromagnetic coil — once it’s placed on top of it, much like a wireless phone charger, which transfers power by generating an alternating electromagnetic field.

The waiver from the FCC could help Tesla overcome a major obstacle for wireless charging, which is the correct placement of the coils relative to one another to induce power transfer. UWB radios could help the vehicle navigate and position itself correctly on top of the charging pad.

Tesla's Cybercab Production, FSD Milestone

The news comes as Tesla recently revealed its production-ready version of the Cybercab, which CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed will be available for customers at a $30,000 price. Tesla is targeting a production ramp-up for the vehicle in April this year.

The company also shared that the Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) system had driven over 8.2 billion miles, with over 3 billion of these miles driven in city driving conditions.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.17% to $411.32 at Market close on Wednesday, and further surged 0.10% to $411.72 during overnight trading.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock