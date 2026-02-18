Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has published new safety data for its Full Self-Driving technology, sharing that the system has driven over 8.2 billion miles so far.

7X Fewer Major Accidents

The data, released on Tesla's official website on Wednesday, showcased that the Supervised FSD had driven over 8.2 billion miles, with over 3 billion of these miles driven in city driving conditions. The automaker stated that its FSD system has caused "7X" fewer major and minor collisions, as well as "5X" fewer off-highway collisions.

Tesla has also touted over 5.3 million miles driven before a crash in North America. Hailing the milestone, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to the social media platform X on Wednesday. "Lot of miles," Musk said in his post.

Tesla's Robotaxi Crashes, FSD Doubts

It's also worth noting that a Tesla owner recently shared multiple videos detailing instances of his vehicle on FSD driving onto a boat ramp on a lake and almost driving into the lake before he intervened. The incident has raised questions over the system's capabilities.

Tesla Avoids California Suspension, Cybercab Production

Meanwhile, Tesla has avoided a 30-day suspension to manufacture and sell vehicles in California after it dropped the "Autopilot" term from its marketing activities.

This follows the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) earlier filing a lawsuit against the automaker, claiming that it had misled customers about the capabilities of its Autopilot and FSD systems.

Tesla also revealed the production-ready version of its Cybercab, which Musk claims will be available for customers at a $30,000 price. Tesla is targeting a production ramp-up for the vehicle in April.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.17% to $411.32 at Market close on Wednesday, and further surged 0.10% to $411.72 during overnight trading.

