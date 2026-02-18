Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley has touted the automaker's Universal EV Platform as the crucial element to offset and beat Chinese automakers' increasing dominance in the global automotive industry.

Ford's Push For Offsetting China

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the CEO hailed the Universal EV Platform as "one of the most audacious and important projects" in the automaker's history. He also shared that Ford's work on the UEV platform was an illustration of American innovation. "This is how we will compete and win against China and the rest of the world," Farley concluded.

Ford recently shared a deep dive into the workings of the upcoming EV pickup truck, sharing that it would have an LFP battery made in Michigan at the company's BlueOval Battery Park.

Jim Farley Explores China Partnerships

BYD Surpasses Ford Sales

Ford is also reportedly exploring partnerships with BYD to procure EV batteries for the company's hybrid models in a pivot away from all-electric mobility, as Ford scrapped the production of the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup Truck.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Ford scores well on the Momentum, Value and Quality metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long Term.

Price Action: F surged 0.07% to $14.13 at Market close on Tuesday and further surged 0.14% to $14.15 in overnight trade.

