The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has confirmed that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has avoided a suspension of its license to manufacture and sell vehicles in the state after the automaker dropped the "Autopilot" term from its marketing activities.

Tesla Drops Autopilot

In an official statement released by the DMV on Tuesday, the DMV confirmed that Tesla had dropped the "Autopilot" term for its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). By doing so, the automaker has avoided "having its dealer and manufacturer licenses suspended by DMV for 30 days," the agency said in the statement.

DMV Director Steve Gordon hailed the decision, saying that "The department [DMV] is pleased that Tesla took the required action" to remain in compliance with California's consumer protection laws.

DMV Lawsuit

The news comes following the DMV filing a lawsuit against the automaker at a court in California back in July last year, seeking a 30-day suspension of Tesla's sales and manufacturing activities in the state after it had launched a probe into the company in 2021.

The agency alleged that Tesla had misled consumers about the capabilities of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems. The agency, in an official inquiry in 2022, asked Tesla to respond to "creating incorrect perceptions" about the systems. While the court had ruled in the DMV’s favor, the agency stayed any suspensions, instead giving the automaker 90 days to adopt the necessary changes

Tesla's Robotaxi Crashes, FSD Problems

A Tesla owner has also flagged multiple instances of the company's FSD system driving onto a boat ramp on a lake, almost driving into the lake before the owner intervened. The owner shared video footage of the incidents, which has sparked concerns about the capabilities of the system.

Price Action: TSLA slid 1.63% to $410.63 at Market close on Tuesday, dropping 0.36% further to $409.15 during the after-hours session.

