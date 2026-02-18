Investor Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, thinks that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could incorporate hardware changes to improve its vision-based Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, as the company reported 5 additional crashes of its Robotaxis in Austin last month.

FSD Not Improving

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the investor shared that Tesla's FSD wasn't getting better. "Things don’t seem to be improving," Gerber said in the post, adding that many were still "waiting for unsupervised FSD" capabilities from the automaker. "It’s possible that tesla needs to make hardware adjustments," Gerber said.

Tesla FSD Almost Drives Into A Lake

Recently, a Tesla owner claimed that the company’s FSD system drove his car onto a boat ramp on a lake before he intervened and stopped, sharing multiple videos of the phenomenon, which has raised questions about the FSD system's capabilities.

Meanwhile, Gerber had earlier criticized the FSD system for being “annoying” and unable to function accurately in sunny weather conditions. It's worth noting that both the Tesla owner and Gerber were both running Tesla’s FSD version 14.2.2.4.

Elon Musk Touts Largest Autonomous Fleet, Cybercab

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA slid 1.63% to $410.63 at Market close on Tuesday, dropping 0.36% further to $409.15 during the after-hours session.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock