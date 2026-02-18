Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) self-driving unit said its robotaxis are never remotely driven in U.S. operations, pushing back on lawmakers' concerns about safety and overseas support staff.

Lawmakers Question Remote Operations And Safety

On Tuesday, Waymo told Congress it has not used "tele-operations" or remote driving to control its robotaxis on public U.S. roads.

In a letter to Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), the company said remote assistance personnel "do not directly control, steer, or drive the vehicle."

Instead, the automated driving system contacts support staff when it encounters an ambiguous situation and remains the final decision-maker.

Markey and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga) have raised concerns about Waymo's use of remote teams, including some based in the Philippines, citing potential risks to roadway safety and national security.

Waymo Clarifies Role Of Remote Assistance Teams

Waymo said its remote agents provide guidance within seconds of a request but are not "passively monitoring" vehicles.

The company added that its robotaxis can reject suggestions from remote staff if the onboard system determines another action is safer.

"This distinction is fundamental to our safety model," Waymo said, underscoring that the vehicle's onboard system remains the "primary, real-time authority."

The company operates four remote assistance centers in Arizona, Michigan and two cities in the Philippines, with roughly 70 agents on duty at any given time.

Waymo acknowledged that in rare training scenarios, U.S.-based personnel could prompt a stopped vehicle to move at 2 mph to clear a lane, but said that has not occurred in commercial on-road operations.

Carter has separately asked the Transportation Department to review the company's overseas remote operations. Waymo said its U.S.-based Event Response Team is the only group authorized to move a stopped vehicle during safety incidents.

