Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has revealed the first production version of the Cybercab, which will be priced at $30,000.

Tesla Rolls Of Cybercab

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the automaker announced that it had produced the first unit of the Cybercab at the Gigafactory in Texas. "Congratulations to the Tesla team on making the first production Cybercab!" Musk said in a post, hailing the milestone.

Elon Musk Confirms $30K Price Tag

However, Musk has seemingly confirmed that the Cybercab would be available to customers for that price. Influencer Dillon Loomis asked Musk whether he was confirming that Tesla would "sell a Cybercab to a customer for $30k or less" by 2027. Musk, in his response, confirmed that it was the case. "Yes," he said.

Cybercab's April Goal, Robotaxi Crashes

Price Action: TSLA slid 1.63% to $410.63 at Market close on Tuesday, but surged 0.28% to $411.76 during the overnight session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock