On Tuesday night, YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, experienced a widespread service disruption. However, at the time of writing, the problem appears to have been resolved.

Widespread Reports Surface Across US

YouTube was down for more than 355,470 users in the U.S. alone, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users reported that the homepage failed to load properly, while direct video playback, playlists and several other features continued to operate.

Multiple members of Benzinga’s overnight team noticed issues with YouTube’s homepage as it displayed “Something went wrong” error.

YouTube TV And Google Also See Complaints

Downdetector also showed 8,565 issue reports for YouTube TV and 2,790 for Google, indicating limited spillover beyond YouTube's main platform.

Google and YouTube did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares are down 0.50% in after-hours trading while Class C shares slipped 0.65%, according to Benzinga Pro.

