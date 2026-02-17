As billions rang in the Lunar New Year this week, political leaders and tech executives from Washington to Silicon Valley shared messages marking the start of the Year of the Fire Horse.

White House Highlights Asian American Contributions

In a message posted on the White House website, President Donald Trump extended his "best wishes to the millions of people of Asian heritage" in the U.S. and worldwide.

He described Lunar New Year as "an ancient holiday marked by thanksgiving and joy," adding that the horse represents "momentum, vitality, passion, freedom and adventure."

"The First Lady and I join in wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, good fortune and peace," he stated.

Tech CEOs And Public Figures Join In

Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., wrote on X, "Happy #LunarNewYear! Wishing our friends, colleagues and the AMD family around the world a happy, healthy and prosperous Year of the Horse."

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc., also took to social media and said, "Happy Year of the Horse to everyone celebrating!"

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), while wishing people, noted the importance of the state's Asian American community and said, "California would not be California without our Asian American community."

Businesswoman Ivanka Trump also reflected on the zodiac's symbolism, calling the Year of the Fire Horse "a year for bold ideas, decisive action and turning vision into something enduring."

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, who is a model and dietitian, also took to X and said, "Happy Chinese New Year to China."

World's Largest Human Migration Underway

The holiday, widely celebrated across Asia and by global diaspora communities, has triggered what is often described as the world's largest annual human migration.

In China alone, an estimated 9.5 billion cross-regional trips are expected during the travel rush, as families reunite for festivities centered on food, fireworks and tradition, BBC reported.

This year marks the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac, paired with the fire element.

The horse is traditionally associated with vitality and confidence, while fire symbolizes passion and bold action.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joey Sussman