Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expanding its footprint in India through government, academic and venture capital partnerships aligned with the country's $1 billion AI push.

IndiaAI Mission Targets Sovereign AI And Compute Expansion

On Tuesday, Nvidia detailed collaborations supporting the IndiaAI Mission, a national program investing more than $1 billion to boost computing capacity, develop sovereign datasets and build frontier AI models and applications.

Nvidia is working with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, a statutory body that fosters research and development, to accelerate AI research in science and engineering.

Under the partnership, select institutions will receive complimentary access to Nvidia AI Enterprise software and technical mentorship through Nvidia's AI Technology Center, along with bootcamps and hackathons aimed at expanding research capabilities.

Venture Capital Alliances To Back Indian AI Startups

The Jensen Huang-led company is also collaborating with leading venture firms, including Peak XV Partners and Accel India, to identify and support high-potential AI startups.

More than 4,000 Indian startups are already part of Nvidia's Inception program.

Nvidia Expands Global Footprint While Doubling Down On US

The move follows reports last month that Taiwan's government approved Nvidia's plan to invest NT$3.3 billion ($105 million) in a new headquarters on the island.

At the same time, the Donald Trump administration is urging Nvidia to focus on U.S.-based manufacturing and domestic priorities.

President Trump has repeatedly stressed the importance of bringing chip production back to the U.S. for both national security and job growth.

Jensen Huang Cancelled Last Minute

Huang canceled his planned appearance at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit at the last minute.

On Tuesday, during a press briefing, when asked why Huang canceled his trip, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for South Asia at Nvidia, explained that the CEO had been traveling for three consecutive weeks and had fallen ill.

"He's under the weather," Dhupar said, adding that they are thrilled to have Jay Puri, executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations, to lead the delegation in India.

Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 1.201% during Tuesday's regular session. It gained another 0.52% in after hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Robert Way via Shutterstock